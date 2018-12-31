Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd Are Reportedly Joining ‘Zombieland 2’

The long-awaited Zombieland sequel is now headed into production, with the original cast returning (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin). However, a new report claims that there will be another returning Zombieland cast member in Zombieland 2, and it will be none other than Bill Murray!

Not only will Murray be reportedly returning for Zombieland 2 – he’s said to be bringing his Ghostbusters buddy Dan Aykroyd along for the ride!

Videos by ComicBook.com

GWW is dropping the exclusive that claims both Murray and Aykroyd are goign to show up in Zombieland 2. The site doesn’t have any solid details on how the two Ghostbusters alumni will factor into the sequel, stating only that, “The circumstances and size of their role is currently unknown, but they will be playing fictional versions of themselves.”

That leaves some big room for speculation, as Zombieland seemed to put a pretty clear-cut one-time cameo for Murray. In a cameo that could make Marvel Studios eat its heart out, Murray appeared in Zombieland as himself, one of Beverly Hills’ few survivors after the zombie apocalypse broke out.

To recall, when the “Columbus,” “Tallahassee,” “Wichita” and “Little Rock” arrive in Hollywood, Tallahassee (Harrelson) has only one destination in mind: Bill Murray’s mansion. The squad posts up there, reveling in the awesomeness that was Murray and some Ghostbusters nostalgia – but things quickly go sideways. Murray is revealed to still be occupying his mansion, disguising himself as a zombie to blend in. At first he spooks Tallahassee and Wichita, but one they try to turn the prank on Columbus and Little Rock, Columbus reacts by adhering to his Zombieland rules and blasting Zombie-Murray with a shotgun. Bill Murray dies as he lived: making the group laugh one last time at his death.

So how will Bill Murray possibly return in Zombieland 2 and bring Dan Aykroyd with him? Simple. It’s a Zombieland movie, so no one is expecting a rigid continuity or logic to be the ruling the factor, here. Murray can just show up again because it’s funny to bringing him back, and any explanation at all would do. Maybe he and Aykroyd are zombies – or better yet, ghosts! It would be a hilarious twist on the Ghostbusters connection, and something that fans arguably wanted to see in the female reboot of that franchise. Or, they could show up and find a way to die hilariously, all over again. We’re good with any of those scenarios.

Zombieland 2 will be in theaters on October 11, 2019.