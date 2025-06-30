Rachel Brosnahan Reveals What Makes New Superman “The One We Need Right Now”

Rachel Brosnahan has offered new insight into the tone of James Gunn’s Superman, describing the highly anticipated film as a hopeful take on the hero that is perfect for the current moment. Comic Book attended a set visit for the upcoming DC Studios movie where the Lois Lane actor spoke about what defines this new version of the Man of Steel. Without revealing specific plot points, she positioned the film’s optimistic message as a powerful and necessary contribution to the comic book movie landscape, suggesting its core philosophy is what makes it “the Superman we need right now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It feels hopeful rather than explicitly comedic to me,” Brosnahan said about Superman. “One of the things I love about so many of James’ movies is that they’re a real shot in the arm of hope. They remind you that the reason people love comic books is because they teach us that superheroes aren’t the only superheroes. They aren’t the only ones with important powers in these worlds. They remind us of the importance of courage, and tenacity, and interest in each other’s well-being. What it means to be in service of the greater good.”

“I think we could really use a shot in the arm of hope right now,” Brosnahan continued, contextualizing the film’s place in the modern landscape. “A lot of these movies, the Nolan Batman movies, were such a specific representation of these comics at a specific moment in time. I think part of the reason they were so successful is because they felt like what we needed. The hope is that this version is the Superman we need right now.”

Brosnahan’s comments directly align with the mission statement James Gunn and DC Studios have presented for their new cinematic universe, which aims to launch with a hero who embodies “truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.” By highlighting the film’s focus on the courage of ordinary people, she reinforces the idea that this Superman will be defined not just by his Kryptonian powers, but by the very human world he chooses to be a part of.

The Daily Planet and Superman’s Connection to Humanity

Image courtesy of DC Studios

The importance of the Daily Planet and its staff in grounding Superman is a cornerstone of the character’s mythology, and Brosnahan’s emphasis on human tenacity suggests the film will lean heavily into this dynamic. In the comics, the Planet is more than just Clark Kent’s workplace, acting as his anchor to the world he has sworn to protect. It provides him with a vital, street-level perspective that his powers alone cannot offer. As a reporter, he confronts societal ills like corruption, inequality, and injustice, problems that cannot be solved with heat vision or super-strength. This role forces him to engage with humanity on its own terms, reinforcing his empathy and ensuring he never loses sight of the people he fights for. The ensemble cast of the Daily Planet, including Perry White (Wendell Pierce) and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), represents the very best of that humanity, and are expected to play a key role in Superman.

Central to this dynamic is, of course, Lois Lane. Across decades of comic book history, Lois has never been a simple love interest or a damsel in distress. She is Superman’s intellectual and spiritual equal, a fiercely intelligent and relentlessly driven investigative reporter whose courage often rivals his own. Her unwavering pursuit of the truth, no matter the personal risk, mirrors Clark’s own mission to fight for a better tomorrow. More importantly, she falls in love with Clark Kent, the kind, slightly clumsy farm boy, not just the iconic superhero.

Superman is scheduled to fly into theaters on July 11th.

How important do you think the Daily Planet crew and Lois Lane are to crafting a hopeful Superman story? Join the discussion in the comments.