Suspense Novelist Mary Higgins Clark Dead at 92

Legendary suspense novelist Mary Higgins Clark has passed away. She was 92. Long-time publisher Simon & Schuster announced the news Friday evening through a tweet, saying she passed away surrounded by family and friends.

"It is with deep sadness we say goodbye to the 'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark, author of over 40 bestselling suspense titles. She passed away peacefully this evening, January 31, at the age of 92 surrounded by family and friends," the tweet reads.

In total, Higgins Clark wrote a total of 51 novels, with each one eventually finding itself with bestseller status. Four of her books — A Stranger Is Watching, Where Are the Children?, Lucky Day, and All Around the Town — have been adapted for film while an additional 36 have found themselves adapted for television, both stateside and abroad.

Born on Christmas Eve in 1927, Higgins Clark's earliest published work came after selling a short story to Extension Magazine in 1956. Her first suspense novel — Where Are the Children? — was published in 1975. Prior to that, she had written a George Washington biographical novel titled Aspire to the Heavens.

Throughout her career, Higgins Clark has received 21 honorary doctorates and has had an award in her name given out every year since 2001 by the Mystery Writers of America.

She's survived by five children and 17 grandchildren.

