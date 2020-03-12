XFL Season Officially Cancelled Over Coronavirus Outbreak

In the middle of their first season after returning, the fledgeling professional football league the XFL has been postponed for the remainder of the season. While we await an official statement from WWE and XFL officials, players are reportedly being told that the rest of the XFL season has been cancelled. No plans to either conclude the season or postpone to a later date have been revealed at this time, but the general sentiment being expressed by players is that of concern.

A new statement from the XFL confirms the season has been suspended indefinitely amid growing fears of the coronavirus spreading:

"Currently the XFL will not be playing its regular season games. However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit towards future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."

This news comes after the March 15th meeting between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Seattle Dragons was announced to be taking place in front of an empty stadiums as fans were effectively banned from attending.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the ban of audiences affected all large-scale events throughout the state.

"It is clear that our needs call for a more vigorous, comprehensive, aggressive position if we are going to slow the spread of this epidemic," Inslee said in a press release this week.

The XFL issued a response to the ban:

"Based on the proclamation issued today by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the Seattle Dragons will host the LA Wildcats this Sunday, as scheduled," said XFL President & COO Jeffrey Pollack. "The game will take place at 4pm at CenturyLink Field without fans in the venue. The game will be broadcast live, also as scheduled, on ESPN2."

This move comes after WWE was forced to alter their plans for live events, including mixed reports over the changing of venues for SmackDown due to coronavirus.

"Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, FL, with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, MI," said WWE's official statement.

It remains to be seen what the XFL will plan to recoup their losses for the season or how it will affect the launch of the fledgeling league. Be sure to check back with ComicBook.com as we provide more updates on how coronavirus is affecting multiple industries, events, and people across the world.

