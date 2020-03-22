Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Feeling Really Ill, Self-Isolating, Doesn't Think It's Coronavirus

The threat of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact daily life for millions around the world, prompting cities, states, and even whole nations to go on stay at home orders for weeks on end in an attempt to stop the spread of the illness while others self-quarantine for the sake public health and safety -- especially those who are ill, be it with COVID-19 or not. That includes Spider-Man star Tom Holland. The actor updated fans via Instagram live recently that he is feeling very ill and while he doesn't think that it's from the coronavirus, he's still doing the responsible thing and self-isolating to protect those around him.

In the video, Holland tells fans that he's feeling very ill, but doesn't think he has COVID-19. He's still taking extra precautions, which appear to include covering himself up as much as possible and wearing what appears to be some sort of mask as he stays inside.

"I'm feeling really ill today," Holland says in the video. "I don't think I have the coronavirus, but I'm taking extra precautions. I'm self-isolating inside."

Now, in the video it's clear that he is around those in his home, but self-isolation in the home doesn't mean that you have to be alone. It does mean that it's important to take precautions and not going out into the general public while also practicing good hygiene inside the home -- all of which Holland appears to be doing. He also described to viewers that this was the first day he's actually felt ill.

"This is the first day I've felt really ill," he explained. "I felt fine yesterday and then this morning I woke up and I just was awful, coughing..."

While Holland says he doesn't think he has COVID-19, his revelation of not feeling well in addition to showing how he's dealing with the possibility of infecting others with whatever he has is a solid reminder that it's important for everyone to be careful during this pandemic. It's also a reminder that no one is immune to this virus. Several of celebrities thus far have tested positive for COVID-19, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, and Debi Mazar and have been updating fans about their health and efforts to stem the spread of the illness to anyone else.

The spread of COVID-19 has resulted in widespread disruption not only of daily life but also the entertainment industry around the globe with many television shows and film productions shutting down in efforts to slow the spread and "flatten the curve" of new infections. Theme parks have shut down, movie theaters have closed, various films have had their releases pushed back, and conferences have all been postponed or outright cancelled.

As of the time of this article's writing, there have been 267,013 confirmed cases and 11,201 confirmed deaths in 185 countries, areas or territories worldwide according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

