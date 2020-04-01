Sylvester Stallone and His Family Cosplay as Netflix's Tiger King Stars

In the weeks since its debut, the Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has captivated the attention of social media, as the only things more outlandish than the events of the series are the real-life subjects of the unexpected narrative themselves, with even Sylvester Stallone taking to the internet to display his interest in the series. The actor shared a photo of himself and the rest of his family dressing up in outfits that honor the series' various colorful characters, while also expressing his support of central figure Joseph "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, who has been jailed for 22 years on 19 different charges.

"TIGER KING fever has taken over!" Stallone shared on Instagram. "Joe needs freedom and sitcom. [Carole Baskin]’s Tigers ate her and got ill."

Joining Stallone in the photo op are his wife and three daughters, all embracing different figures from the show.

The current coronavirus pandemic has resulted in people around the world quarantining themselves, with many turning to streaming services to keep them entertained. Between the timing of the series' debut and amount of free time everyone has, people have been discussing the series across all social media platforms, with the Stallone family clearly taking their interest in the show even further with the hilarious outfits.

The seven-episode Tiger King documentary follows Exotic on his many various endeavors with private zoos in Oklahoma and his run-ins with the law and colleagues in the industry. One of Exotic's major foils is Baskin, who tried to prevent Exotic from profiting off of breeding big cats, while Exotic alleged that Baskin was similarly chasing fame and fortune with her facility. Exotic even claimed that Baskin was responsible for the disappearance and death of one of her husbands.

It's unclear whether Stallone was genuine in his remarks about requesting Exotic's freedom, as he wouldn't be the only viewer to think that Exotic suffered a fate more deserved by other people in the show, or if his comment was also meant to channel the attitude of Exotic himself.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is streaming now on Netflix.

What do you think of the photos Let us know in the comments below!

ComicBook Nation Podcast: In this latest episode we breakdown Sony's Marvel movie changes, Jamie Lee Curtis possibly joining Star Wars, and the bizarre spoilers of Netflix’s Tiger King! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.