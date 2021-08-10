7-Eleven is Sending a Slurpee to Space

✖

It is turning out to be the summer of space. Last week, Tic Tac launched a custom, breath mint-shaped vessel into orbit and before that, both Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos soared to the edges of space. Going even further back in 2021, the government recently declassified UFO reports and NASA landed a rover on Mars. Now, on Tuesday, 7-Eleven is heading to the stars as well. The company is sending one of its iconic Slurpee beverages to space to celebrate 7-Eleven's 94th birthday and they just announced which flavor, as chosen by customers, will make the trip: Coca Cola.

"We're celebrating all things summer, Slurpee drinks and skateboarding during Brainfreeze SZN at 7-Eleven… Some would say we're reaching for the stars," Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer said in a statement back in July when the launch was first announced. "In the spirit of Taking it to Eleven for our birthday month, we're delivering our beloved Slurpee to space and bringing our customers along for the journey – after all, what is more far out than outer space?"

As for how customers were able to get in on the launch, during the month of July 7-Eleven kept track of all the Slurpee flavors ordered by customers via 7-Eleven Delivery in the 7-Eleven app. The most popular choice would be the one to head to the stars and Coca-Cola won out. Interestingly, Coca-Cola was also the first soft drink to be consumed in space back in 1985 so it seems kind of fitting that it's a Coca-Cola Slurpee heading up this time. According to 7-Eleven, while Coca-Cola was the ultimate winner, it was a close race. Cherry and Blue Raspberry were runners-up.

As for the launch itself, the a press release from July notes that the Slurpee headed to space will depart Earth from a 7-Eleven store in Michigan, the Slurpee capital of the U.S. (aka the state that consumes the most Slurpee drinks) and the fan-favorite flavor will blast off in an exclusive, commemorative cup created for the occasion. There will also be a commemorative mural commissioned at the launch location.

Slurpee fans wanting to celebrate the launch themselves can pick up a $1 small Slurpee on the day of launch.