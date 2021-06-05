Alicia Silverstone Joins Tiktok By Reenacting Clueless Scene With Son

✖

Alicia Silverstone has joined TikTok and she's done it in the most iconic way possible -- by recreating a classic moment from Clueless with a little help from her 10-year-old son, Bear Blue Jarecki. On Friday, Silverstone shared her first TikTok video wearing the yellow plaid blazer she made famous in the film and walks toward the camera while her son ambushes her, prompting her to push him away, shouting "Ew! Get off me! Ugh! As if!" She then closes the video by giving her son a big hug.

In the original scene from the film, which celebrates its 26th anniversary this year, Silverstone's Cher Horowitz certainly doesn't give the male student who ambushes her a hug in the end. The film also sees Cher pair the iconic blazer with a matching miniskirt -- an outfit that became an instant sensation with viewers.

"It was a very interesting challenge on a lot of levels, how to really not only bring the fashion from the future into the film to create something completely new, innovative, that hasn't been seen, and create this world that's very authentic. The girls had to feel like real girls. You wanted to believe in them and who they are so they could be beloved and emulated," costume designer Mona May told ComicBook.com last year.

More than a quarter of a century after the film's release, Clueless remains popular. Last summer, it was announced that a Clueless reboot was in development for NBC Universal's streaming service, Peacock. The series, that would have focused not on Cher but her best friend, Dionne, and was described as "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?" It was announced last month that Peacock was passing on the project.

Silverstone isn't the only celebrity to finally make the leap and join TikTok. Star Wars legend Mark Hamill also recently joined the social media platform. Early last month, Hamill called out a fake account posing as him, then followed up by joining the platform himself a few weeks later sharing a video of himself and his dog, Mable.

