Amazon to Stop Stocking Vinyl and CD Shipments Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Amazon continues to adjust its policies for shipping and stocking because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, increasing their efforts to provide essential goods to consumers while scaling back the distribution of all other items in their warehouses until at least April 5th. And while people who are practicing self-quarantining and social distancing, music could be considered a great way to pass time. Unfortunately, because of Amazon‘s new policies, many will have to rely on streaming for new music as the company announced it is restricting the stocking of CDs and vinyl for the foreseeable future.

In the new policy, Amazon will no longer restock albums of physical media, of which vinyl and CDs take up a majority, in order to prioritize goods that have been selling out as consumers stock up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are seeing increased online shopping, and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock,” Amazon told third-party sellers this week. “With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers. For products other than these, we have temporarily disabled shipment creation. … We understand this is a change for our selling partners and appreciate their understanding as we temporarily prioritize these products for customers.”

So while Amazon will continue to fulfill orders, they will not reorder stock from record labels for the time being. They have also requested that labels and distributors quit sending them items for the time being. This could serve as a major blow to smaller companies who rely on Amazon to distribute physical media, but it could serve as a means for consumers to pursue alternate means to obtain albums.

This move comes after Amazon shifted its policy to target essential items, and also as the independent record stores have had to face numerous challenges because of coronavirus much like other small and big businesses across the world.

Record Store Day was delayed earlier this month, with many independent retails sitting on a stock of exclusive items that were meant to go on sale April 18th.

Many record stores across the country are remaining open while practicing safe social policies amid the ongoing spread of coronavirus, so as long as people take necessary precautions, they can still obtain physical music through retailers that are opting to remain open amid the spread of COVID-19.