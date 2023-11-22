Former Army Colonel Says Keeping Aliens Secret Would Be "Catastrophic"

If the government continues shielding the truth about aliens from the public, one retired Army officer says the results will be quite catastrophic. Retired Army Col. Karl Nell made the comments at a recent UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) symposium held by the Sol Foundation, a new nonprofit established aiming to reach disclosure. According to The Daily Mail, an outlet invited to the event, Nell said the United States government should release what it can before the "catastrophic event" that'd take place if a foreign country were to disclose it first.

At the event, Nell said disclosure should take place by 2030, and he hopes the members of the Sol Foundation are able to help the government and society alike move on from such a revelation. In addition to Nell, the staff at the Sol Foundation also former intelligence officer David Grusch, who's now the non-profit's chief operating officer.

"Let us advocate for transparency, not for ourselves," Grusch said at the event, "but for the generations to come, as we embark on a journey toward a more enlightened and interconnected world."

Grusch has found himself as one of the most prominent pro-disclosure advocates, largely thanks to his involvement in a wildly divisive UAP hearing before the House Oversight Committee earlier this year. At the hearing, Grusch testified the United States government is in possession of "non-human biologics."

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

"The Sol Foundation is accordingly establishing itself as a premier center for UAP research. Under the direction of academic and government experts already professionally engaged in the study of UAP, the Foundation is assembling teams of noted specialists in the natural sciences, the social sciences, the humanities, and engineering, information science, and other technology-focused disciplines. Collectively, these teams will undertake rigorous, methodical, and cutting-edge inquiry into UAP and their implications as well as help set the agenda for UAP Studies."

