Four Asteroids Making "Close Approach" to Earth on Inauguration Day

Somewhere out there among the stars is an asteroid hurtling towards Earth with speeds upwards of 29,000 miles an hour. In fact, NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies lists a handful of asteroids expected to pass by the planet in the coming days, including four projectiles screeching by on Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

Though all four asteroids listed on Wednesday should pass by Earth safely, they're still close enough to earn the "close approach" designation from NASA, which warrants increased scrutiny and a closer watch by the outfit. The closest asteroid (2021 BK1) will fly by Earth at a similar distance the moon currently orbits at.

The largest "close approach" object passing by on Inauguration Day is upwards of 93 meters in width. In comparison, the Statue of Liberty is 93 meters tall.

Inauguration Day happens to be the day the Oval Office transitions from President Donald Trump to former vice president and current President-elect Joe Biden. At one point last year, former Israeli space head Haim Eshed claimed Trump not only knew about the existence of aliens, but also suggested his administration was part of a real-life Galactic Federation.

"The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet," Eshed told the paper (via Jewish Press.) "[United States President Donald] Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: 'Wait, let people calm down first. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding.'"

"They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are. There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens," he added. "They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers. There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts."

He concluded, "If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Wherever I’ve gone with this in academia, they’ve said: the man has lost his mind. Today they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing."

Cover photo by MORGAN SETTE/AFP via Getty Images