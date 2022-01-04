Betty White Day Announced By Betty White’s Hometown

The death of Betty White feels like it rippled across the entire Earth – a fitting testament to one of the biggest comedic icons of all time. Masses of fans, celebrities, and even the President of the United States all took a minute out of their start to the new year to reflect upon the greatness of Betty White, and how sad it is to (try and) move on without her in 2022. Well, the accolades for the late, great, Betty White haven’t ended: a new report is out that White’s hometown will honor her birthday by making it an official “Betty White Day”!

Betty White was born in the Village of Oak Park, Illinois, before she moved to California as an infant; Oak Park will now honor Betty by making “Betty White Day” an official holiday in the area. Oak Park president Vicki Scaman confirmed the decision to TMZ, with news that she will read an official proclamation of Betty White Day a few days beofre what would’ve been White’s 100th birthday (January 17th), during a “memorial for community members in Oak Park.”

Early details about Betty White Day include that Oak Park’s small business community will collectively offer discounts and special themed after Betty White and her life – such as a special meal she loved (hotdog, fries, Diet Coke) at the local restaurant, Mickey’s. Local bakery “Turano” is planning to make a giant birthday cake in Betty White’s honor; artists are doing cutouts and other works of Betty to display around the downtown area; there’s a mural contest for artists as well, with the winner getting to do a whole Betty White mural portrait in a select area of downtown.

As noted, Betty White’s birthday – now the inaiugural “Betty White Day” – happens to fall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year. So if you’re a hardcore fan of Betty White, or just need some sort of journey to travel to help with your grief, you have the advantage of a national holiday to help you make any last-minute travel plans.

