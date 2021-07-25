New Bigfoot Sighting in Michigan Has Experts Confused

✖

Michigan had another Bigfoot sighting and experts are a bit confused by the discovery. The Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization posted a new video on YouTube breaking it all down. Of course, experts have a bit of disagreement on whether the new footage is to be believed or not. Over on YouTube, the video has over 162,000 views at the time of typing. So, some other people are obviously interested in what’s going on. You would think that numerous announcement of the man responsible for the hoax dying would tamp down interest in the speculation. However, nothing has slowed really. The Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization has enjoyed so much interest since the moment the pandemic began. Paranormal content has only shifted into overdrive over the last year and a half. Now, all the experts get to argue up a storm while the rest of us wonder if the truth is really out there.

Kyle Shaw is an investigator with the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization. He’s seen the footage and told LADBible about his read of the situation. The investigator is a bit confused as well. "I'm not saying this is Bigfoot, and I'm not saying it isn’,.” Shaw explained. "This is obviously shot with a cell phone at 880×656 resolution. It's 30 frames per second. It isn't the greatest footage. It's all we have to go with so you be the judge on what you think it is. I don't know what it is.”

"A lot of what's going on in this says to me it's something moving through the river, pushing a wake, and it appears to be carrying an infant,” he added. ”The infant's head is behind the mother or father. It must be lying on the left shoulder and kind of in the back, but you can see the torso, leg, and foot of the baby. Just incredible."

If anyone up there finds the creature, Oklahoma is offering a reward.

"We don't hunt Bigfoot. Nobody wants to harm Bigfoot. We're going to do a live, humane capture of Bigfoot," Justin Humphrey explained on the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives last month. "We're extending this beyond just our region and throughout the state. We're wanting the whole world to come to southeastern Oklahoma, to the state of Oklahoma and get involved in our bounty – Oklahoma bounty, Bigfoot bounty. So, we're excited to invite the whole world to come and participate."

Do you think the footage is real? Let us know down in the comments below!