Bill Murray Fans Celebrate His 71st Birthday

Ghostbusters star and all-around icon Bill Murray turns 71 today, and fans are letting him know just how much love there is for him out there! As you can see below, social media is currently lit up with moviegoers and fans all wishing Bill Murray a happy birthday. And why not? Murray has entertained millions over his forty-five-year career in the industry. From Saturday Night Live to his iconic roles in films like Ghostbusters, Scrooged, Groundhog Day, and so many Wes Anderson films still stand the test of time; in fact, Murray is so beloved that even a mere appearance from him in films like Zombieland is an event!

With all that on the table, check out what fans have to say about Bill Murray on his 71st birthday:

Happy Birthday to the G.O.A.T.

Happy 71st Birthday to one of the all Greats in Comedy and movies Bill Murray. I have seen a lot of his movies one of his more underrated ones is Quick Change. https://t.co/aHbzKkci82 — gary with a G says Josh Alexander is a Beast (@RulesImpact) September 21, 2021

Bill Murray is one of the comedic greats of all time. That’s all there is to say about it. Happy Birthday.

Why Bill Murray Trending?!

Me checking Twitter to make sure that Bill Murray is okay: pic.twitter.com/kWdnqpm1gp — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) September 21, 2021

Don’t Panic! “Trending” does not mean “dead” guys!

Iconic Blue Steele

Bill Murray (September 21, 1950).



Lost in Translation (2003) Sofia Coppola. pic.twitter.com/Xf0H52OCeX — Juan Ferrer (@JuanFerrerVila) September 21, 2021

Lost In Translation remains one of the greatest performances Bill Murray ever delivered. This shot is just iconic Murray in his purest form.

The O.G. Ghostbuster

Happy Birthday Bill Murray! You are one of my favorite actors of all time. The original Ghostbuster! #BillMurray #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/mA4JowToPW — Meidas_Yay (@Meidas_Yay) September 21, 2021

Whatever else Bill Murray has done, his status as the “O.G. Ghostbuster” will always shine bright on him.

It Comes In 3’s

once again honored to share a birthday with two of my favorites.. the one and only @liamgallagher and the only and one mr. bill murray. — trevor darmour (@itsmybusyseason) September 21, 2021

This birthday is actually a trifecta – Bill Murray, Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, and… @itsmybusyseason.

Suntory Salutations

Another iconic Bill Murray moment from Lost In Translation. Murray is so good his performances continue to conquer the digital age as .gifs.

Punxsutawney Legend

It’s Bill Murray’s 71st birthday. I met him when he visited Punxsutawney Pa on Groundhog Day after the movie came out! Happy Birthday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/34EfgQIcPq — Meem Cielo #Stronger Together (@CieloMeem) September 21, 2021

Groundhog Day has cemented Bill Murray as a Punxsutawney icon. And really, an all-around Pennsylvania legend.

All The Joy Murray Brings

Happy Birthday to Bill Murray! 🍻🎈🎉

Here’s a flip book of all 62 of his movie roles so far, I plan to make an actual book of them soon.#billmurraymonday #movienightmondayproject #billmurray #billmurraymovieproject #mcillustrator pic.twitter.com/WMl4E580hq — Jim McHugh (@mcillustrator) September 21, 2021

This is a fitting gift to a man who has brought so much joy through all of the roles you see here. Happy Birthday Bill Murray.