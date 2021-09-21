IRL

Bill Murray Fans Celebrate His 71st Birthday

Ghostbusters star and all-around icon Bill Murray turns 71 today, and fans are letting him know just how much love there is for him out there! As you can see below, social media is currently lit up with moviegoers and fans all wishing Bill Murray a happy birthday. And why not? Murray has entertained millions over his forty-five-year career in the industry. From Saturday Night Live to his iconic roles in films like Ghostbusters, Scrooged, Groundhog Day, and so many Wes Anderson films still stand the test of time; in fact, Murray is so beloved that even a mere appearance from him in films like Zombieland is an event!

With all that on the table, check out what fans have to say about Bill Murray on his 71st birthday: 

Happy Birthday to the G.O.A.T.

Bill Murray is one of the comedic greats of all time. That’s all there is to say about it. Happy Birthday. 

Why Bill Murray Trending?!

Don’t Panic! “Trending” does not mean “dead” guys! 

Iconic Blue Steele

Lost In Translation remains one of the greatest performances Bill Murray ever delivered. This shot is just iconic Murray in his purest form. 

The O.G. Ghostbuster

Whatever else Bill Murray has done, his status as the “O.G. Ghostbuster” will always shine bright on him. 

It Comes In 3’s

This birthday is actually a trifecta – Bill Murray, Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, and… @itsmybusyseason

Suntory Salutations

Another iconic Bill Murray moment from Lost In Translation. Murray is so good his performances continue to conquer the digital age as .gifs. 

Punxsutawney Legend

Groundhog Day has cemented Bill Murray as a Punxsutawney icon. And really, an all-around Pennsylvania legend.

All The Joy Murray Brings

This is a fitting gift to a man who has brought so much joy through all of the roles you see here. Happy Birthday Bill Murray. 

