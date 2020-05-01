Captain America Star Chris Evans Has Perfect Response After Billy Eichner Called Him a “Little Slut”

✖

Nominations for the 24th Annual Webby Awards were recently announced in order to honor "the best of the Internet." The Hollywood Reporter shared the list of nominees, which include big names such as Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Jimmy Fallon, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, LeBron James, Tom Hanks, and more. Also on the list is Billy Eichner and Chris Evans, who were nominated for Comedy: Shortform (Video) for Billy on the Street With Chris Evans. The delightful episode featured the men taking to the streets of New York, and even featured them running into Evans' Marvel co-star, Paul Rudd. Eichner took to Twitter this week to celebrate the news and tease Evans, which caused the two to have a hilarious exchange.

“Hey @ChrisEvans you little slut our Billy on the Street video just got nominated for a WEBBY. How much longer can I carry your career on my shoulders???,” Eichner joked. “Complaining already?? I thought I’d get at least a few more years out of you,” Evans replied. “This guy gets one WEBBY nom and it goes straight to his head,” Eichner added. You can check out the tweet interactions below:

Complaining already?? I thought I’d get at least a few more years out of you — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 29, 2020

This guy gets one WEBBY nom and it goes straight to his head. https://t.co/H20aN5FRWM — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 29, 2020

The Billy on the Street episode is going up against The Daily Show With Trevor Noah ("Trump’s Best Words 2019"), Making It ("Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off"), Icelandagram ("The Mystery Hour"), and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee ("Historians Roast the President").

"The internet is our glue right now. It's the most powerful tool for us to support and uplift one another, and it is no surprise that this year’s nominees are the companies and people leading the charge," said Webby Awards executive director Claire Graves in a statement. "They've accelerated their ingenuity, using their platforms to respond to this crisis by innovating, connecting, informing and helping people all over the world." You can vote in the Webby Awards here.

"In addition to encouraging people to vote for this year's winners, the Webbys have partnered with vote.org to host one of the largest digital registration rallies for the upcoming presidential election. Starting with public voting through the winners' announcement, members of the Webby community can confirm their voter registration status to help make voter turnout for the 2020 election the biggest in U.S. history," THR explains. "This year's ceremony, which honors the best of the internet, was originally set to take place in New York City on May 11. But due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the winners will now be announced May 19 during a special internet celebration."

