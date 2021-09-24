Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds With New Sparkling Mixers Company

Ryan Reynolds is known for playing Deadpool, but the actor is also a businessman who owns the production company Maximum Effort as well as an ownership stake in Mint Mobile. He even recently purchased the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC alongside actor Rob McElhenney. However, the product people are probably most familiar with is Reynolds’ Aviation Gin. In August 2020, Diageo announced it was acquiring Aviation Gin in a deal valued at up to $610 million, but Reynolds still promotes the brand online and in various ads. However, Reynolds is not the only person in his family who has a hand in the beverage business. His wife, Blake Lively (Gossip Girl, A Simple Favor), is now the owner of Betty Buzz, a company that sells sparkling mixers. In a recent post promoting the drink, Lively trolled Reynolds in the best way.

“Well, at least it’s not a celebrity alcohol? Meet @BettyBuzz mixers,” Lively wrote on Twitter. “Luckily they pair deliciously with @AviationGin. Coincidence? Conspiracy? Hard to say,” Reynolds replied. You can check out their tweet interaction below:

“I don’t drink,” Lively explains on the Betty Buzz website. “I know that’s odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger. Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol. We’ve spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it.”

Reynolds and Lively are a celebrity couple who know how to have fun on social media. The duo are often trolling each other with hilarious posts ranging from funny Valentine’s Day shenanigans to jokes about their birthdays. However, Reynolds and Lively are also not afraid to get serious online. In fact, Lively recently called out the Daily Mail AU for sharing photos “deceitful” photos that feature her children.

“One simple thing people can do is stop following and block any publications or handles who publish kid’s pictures,” Lively wrote on Instagram. “Feel free to report them. Or send a dm sharing why you don’t follow them. But it’s a simple way of only aligning with publications who have morality. And so many do. All are trying to service an audience. So if that audience makes it clear they don’t want something —like photos of children obtained by men frightening and stalking them— the publication or account will do what the audience wants. It’s the only way that so many have already stopped. Because the people demanded it. So thank you to everyone who’s made that difference already. And thank you again for sharing. It’s f*cking scary.”

