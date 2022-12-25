Sports Broadcaster Hilariously Goes Viral Over Being Forced to Cover Live Blizzard

Social media has been delighted by the sports broadcaster pressed into duty during the current blizzard conditions gripping most of the United States right now. Eastern Iowa's Mark Woodley got his name called because KWWL-7 was short on bodies this week. So, heading into a tumultuous weekend, the sports anchor was sitting there in the snow at 3 am. He was going to let everyone know that it wasn't exactly a normal experience for him. As the day went on, a lot of accounts picked up the clips of him giving his weather assessments as a part time weatherman. It was very funny to see some of that sarcasm leak through. Woodley took it all in stride, but none of us would be very excited about getting out in that kind of wind and cold so early in the morning. Check out what he said down below!

"I normally do sports, uh, everything is canceled here for the next couple of days so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up and go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same," Woodley began. "This is a really long show. Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier."

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

In the early going he had some other wry observations. "I didn't even realize that there was a 3:30 also in the morning until today." He joked, but he wasn't done as he chirped, "I've got good news and I've got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn't."

There would be even more sass as the hours passed. "Can I go back to my regular job?" he asked. "I'm pretty sure, Ryan, that you guys added an extra hour to this show because somebody likes torturing me," he smirked. "Because compared to two and a half hours ago, it is just getting colder and colder."

How Is The Blizzard Evolving Over Christmas?

The National Weather Service has made it plain, don't go outside in this kind of cold, unless its unavoidable. "With the persistent Arctic blast under the tight pressure gradient on the back side of the low pressure system over the open warm waters of the Great Lakes, lake-effect snows with local blizzard conditions may linger into Christmas Day. Storm totals may reach 2-4 feet in the favored snow belts. Conditions are expected to slowly improve as the system weakens; however, traveling in these conditions will be extremely dangerous in the most intense snow bands."

"The life-threatening cold temperatures and in combination with dangerous wind chills will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travelers that become stranded, individuals that work outside, livestock and domestic pets," they continued. "If you must travel or be out in the elements, prepare for extreme cold by dressing in layers, covering as much exposed areas of skin as possible and pack winter safety kits in your vehicles. In some areas, being outdoors could lead to frostbite in minutes. Ensure outdoor animals and livestock have sufficient shelter."

How much has it snowed near you? Let us know in the comments down below!