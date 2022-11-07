Blood Moon: This Week's Lunar Eclipse Is Last for Years

The Blood Moon returns this week and, as it turns out, will end up being the last total lunar eclipse for the immediate future. Tuesday night, the Moon will momentarily turn a dark red color as it slips into the Earth's shadow. Occurring when the Sun, Earth, and Moon all align, the total lunar eclipse will be the last such event until 2025, according to NASA.

"A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow," NASA explains of the event. "In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called 'Blood Moons' because of this phenomenon."

How do I see the Blood Moon?

Totality—the moment when the Moon is fully hidden in the Earth's shadow—will be visible to nearly the entirety of North and Central America. Those in Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, and Peru will also be able to see the event. The eclipse will be partially visible in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Unlike solar eclipses, no special equipment is required to view a lunar eclipse. Simply go outside, look for the moon, and behold its dark red beauty. Officials do, however, recommend a telescope or binoculars for better viewing of the event. The eclipse begins in the twilight hours of November 8th, beginning shortly after midnight and lasting until 6:00 a.m. local time.

What if I can't see the Blood Moon?

Fret not, many organizations and stargazers around the world will livestream the event. Scheduled livestreams include one from Arizona's Lowell Observatory and an official NASA stream. The NASA stream won't go live until closer to the event.