Brach’s Releases Returning Jelly Bean Favorites, Limited-Edition Trolli Gummie Bunnies For Easter

Easter is on Sunday and that means the time for getting together holiday treats and candy for those Easter baskets is upon us and while Reynolds Wrap has Easter dinner covered with candy-covered ham recipes that let you bring the sweet treats to the table, Hershey’s has a new Vanilla Frosting Kisses flavor to cover the chocolate component and you can even get your bunnies covered with a breakfast cereal twist thanks to the Apple Jacks White Candy rabbit, you can’t have Easter treats without jellybeans — and Brach’s has you covered. After producing enough jellybeans in 2021 to weigh in at the equivalent of 37 Statues of Liberty according to the company, Brach’s is bringing back several fan-favorite jellybean varieties as well as bringing back more sour favorites: Trolli Sour Brite Gummie Bunnies and Hoppin’ Nerds.

Returning this year in the jellybean department are the Classic Jelly Bird Eggs and the Tiny Jelly Bird Eggs. Both feature pineapple, lemon, lime, orange, raspberry, cherry, grape, and licorice flavors. The Classic variety is available in a 9-ounce bag with a suggested retail of $1.99, a 14.5-ounce bag for $2.99, and a 30-ounce bag for $5.99 while the Tiny variety is available in a 3-ounce bag for $1, and a 14-ounce bag for $2.99

As for more specialty flavors, there’s the Black Jelly Bird Eggs for the licorice lovers with a 3-ounce bag going for $1 and a 14.5-ounce bag for $2.00, the Spiced Jelly Bird Eggs which feature the flavors of peppermint, cinnamon, ginger, wintergreen, spearmint, clove, and licorice priced at $1.99 for a 9-ounce bag and $2.99 for a 14.5-ounce bag, and the Speckled Jelly Bird Eggs that feature citrus and berry flavors with a suggested retail of $2.99 for a 14.5-ounce bag.

As for the sour options, Trolli Sour Brite Gummie Bunnies are back with the limited-edition bunny shaped candies available in a 3-ounce theatre box with a suggested retail of $1. Hoppin’ Nerds are also here for a limited time. These seasonal Nerds add a classic twist on the iconic candy with Easter-inspired colors and the namesake blue and pink rainbow flavors. Each pack is stamped with Nerds bunny characters making them extra festive. They are available at the suggested retail price of $3.99.

Brach’s jellybean varieties as well as the Trolli Sour Brite Gummie Bunnies and the Hoppin’ Nerds are available for a limited time.

What’s your favorite Easter candy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!