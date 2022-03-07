Frankford Candy Introduces New Kellogg’s Rice Krispies and Apple Jacks Easter Treats

Easter is right around the corner which means we’re firmly in the season for Easter candy and treats. This year, Frankford Candy has a few new offerings that are bringing two popular breakfast cereal favorites to the candy aisle in a big way. Frankford Candy and Kellogg’s have launched the new Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Rabbit, Apple Jacks White Candy Rabbit, and Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Eggs just in time for Easter. The three treats are available now, for a limited time, at retailers nationwide.

“At Frankford Candy, we’ve been helping people celebrate Easter with classic chocolate bunnies and eggs for 75 years,” director of business development at Frankford Candy Molly Jacobson said. “If you love the crunchy goodness of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies and the sweet, delicious apple and cinnamon flavor of Apple Jacks, you’ll want to try the newest additions to our Easter candy lineup before they’re gone.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Rabbit combines original Rice Krispies cereal with milk chocolate in a rabbit shape for a tasty, crispy, and crunchy Easter treat. It’s available in a 1.6-ounce individual size with a suggested retail price of $2.50 and is available at Walmart and Five Below stores nationwide. The treat is also available in a 5-ounce individual size with a suggested retail price of $4.99 at Menards, Giant Eagle, and H-E-B stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

The Apple Jacks White Candy rabbit brings the classic apple and cinnamon flavor of Apple Jacks cereal to the Easter candy aisle in a creamy white candy rabbit shape. The Apple Jacks White Candy Rabbit is available in a 1.6-ounce individual size with a suggested retail of $2.50 at Walmart and Five Below stores nationwide as well as online at Walmart.com, Amazon, and FrankfordCandy.com.

The Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Eggs are crispy, crunchy, half-inch eggs made with milk chocolate and original Rice Krispies cereal. The Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Eggs come in a 5-ounce package designed to resemble a cereal box with a suggested retail price of $4. They are available at CVS and Wegmans stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

The new Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Rabbit, Apple Jacks White Candy Rabbit, and Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Eggs are available now for a limited time.