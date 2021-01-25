Buffalo Wild Wings Is Giving Away Free Wings If Super Bowl Goes to Overtime

✖

Should the Big Game go into overtime next weekend, Americans are going to get a whole lot of free chicken wings. Monday morning, Buffalo Wild Wings announced that should the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers go into overtime during Super Bowl LV on February 7th, anyone will be able to stop at their closest BWW location for a batch of free wings.

If the game goes to extra time, those in the United States and Canada can get six boneless or traditional wings of their choosing for three hours on February 22nd. The offer will only be redeemable between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time if the deal is activated, and is valid for both dine-in and in-person takeout. No mobile ordering or delivery available.

“Overtime is synonymous with Buffalo Wild Wings and we’re leaning into that yet again this year with free wings for America if the Big Game goes into overtime. Because the only thing better than extra football is free wings," B-Dubs chief marketer Rita Patel said in a release distributed by the company.

Sportsbook BetMGM currently has overtime listed odds at +900, meaning a $100 bet would pay out $900 if the game reaches overtime.

According to the National Chicken Council, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for the hot wing industry, with an estimated 1.4 billion chicken wings consumed during the 2020 Super Bowl Weekend. To visualize that number, you could circle the Earth three times with that many wings.

“Football is great. Wings are great. But they’re even better together,” NCC spokesman Tom Super said last year. “Sure, you can have your chips, your guacamole, your pizza. But when it comes to Super Bowl menus, wings rule the roost. So grab a wet nap, dive in and help put a dent in that 1.4 billion.”

Buffalo Wild Wings says its most popular sauces for super Bowl Weekend last year were Honey BBQ, Medium, Mild, Parmesan Garlic, and Asian Zing.

Cover photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings