California Changes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements For Some Theme Parks

California is tweaking its COVID-19 vaccination requirements from some theme parks. The new rules go into effect in October and will see guests at places like Six Flags Magic Mountain have to present vaccination proof or a negative test before entry to the park. This policy applies to attendees 11 and up as younger children are not yet able to get the vaccine according to Deadline‘s report. Some of the theme park representatives were caught off guard by this decision. But, the board decided to make a bit of a tweak to give those in the industry time to prepare. Still, that new policy goes into action on October 7th and there are people out there that bought tickets under the old rules. However, to maintain the safety of the larger community, there are going to have to be concessions made all over.

Earlier this year during a Disney Investor call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said this of their efforts to get back to normal with theme parks.

“In terms of the parks, and when we’re going to sort of be able to raise our capacity limits, we’ve actually already started that, given the guidance that just came today, from the CDC, and earlier guidance that we got from the governor of Florida, we’ve already started to increase our capacities, those obviously today’s guidance that we got from the CDC in terms of those that were vaccinated do not necessarily need to wear masks anymore, both outdoors and indoors,” Chapek explained.

He continued, “It’s very big news for us, particularly if anybody’s been in Florida in the middle of the summer with a mask on. That could be quite daunting. So we think that’s going to make for an even more pleasant experience and we believe that as we’re now bringing back a lot of people back to work, that it’s going to be an even bigger catalyst for growth in attendance, and we’ve been quite pleased to date. So I think you’re going to see an immediate increase in the number of folks that were able to admit into our parks through our reservation systems that we recently implemented. So we’re very, very excited about that.”

