Chris Evans Shares Cute Video of Himself Waking Up Next to His Dog Dodger

Another day, another post from Captain America star Chris Evans that has the potential to break the Internet. The Marvel star loves to share content featuring his best pal, Dodger, and we truly cannot get enough. We last saw Evans and his dog in a photo that proved Evans is no master photographer. Before that, Dodger rocked a lion costume for Halloween. In a new post that hit Instagram yesterday, Evans showed fans a glimpse into what he sees when he wakes up in the morning.

"When I opened my eyes this morning, he was wide awake just staring at me. If a person did this it would be unsettling. When a dog does it, it’s hilarious," Evans wrote. In the ADORABLE video, Evans is heard giggling a bunch while Dodger stares him down. Evans says, "Good morning, buddy," in a way that will surely make you swoon. Watch at your own risk:

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Evans talked about having Dodger's name tattooed on his chest. "That's probably one of the truest relationships I have," Evans shared. "I'll never regret that tattoo. I've regretted a few in my life, but not that one."

The actor also explained how his best pal got his name: "It's a far more embarrassing story that I now get to explain every time someone asks me," Evans joked. "There' a movie called Oliver and Company, it's a Disney movie, an animated movie... When I first saw him in the shelter, I just said, 'Man, that looks like Dodger from O&C. After I decided I was taking him home with me, I went through the process of trying to think of other names, and I couldn't get off Dodger. I was like, 'Let's not overthink this one.'"

Evans will soon be seen in the spy thriller, The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling. Based on the book by Mark Greaney of the same name, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo penned the script which got a polish from Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Gosling stars in the film as freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, who is hunted around the globe by former ally Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The film is set to begin production next month.

