Chris Rock Reveals He Has COVID-19, Encourages Vaccination

Chris Rock has COVID-19. The comedian and Saturday Night Live alum revealed his diagnosis via Twitter in a message encouraging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Rock’s reveal is the latest example of COVID-19’s effects on the country, including ramifications in Hollywood. COVID-19 diagnoses are still affecting productions of films and television series, and Rock is hardly the first celebrity to have come forward after testing positive for the virus. Others have also encouraged their fans to get vaccinated. Rock recently starred in the Saw movie, Spiral: From the Book of Saw. His tweet came on the morning of September 19th.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” Rock wrote. You can view his tweet below:

https://twitter.com/chrisrock/status/1439591104584863745?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many folks have taken to the star’s comments to send well wishes. “Get well mannnnnnn Damn,” actor David Alan Grier wrote. “Triple-vaxxed here, and I still wear a mask. Not for me, but for my 5th grade students and fellow humans whom I may unknowingly, accidentally infect. Get better soon, Chris,” one fan commented. “Hope you make a speedy recovery,” another added.

As for Rock’s career, he was last seen Spiral and recently spoke with ComicBook.com about his future in the Saw franchise.

“We’re talking,” Rock confirmed. “We want this one to do well, so we don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves, but, if this one does well, I could see myself doing this again,” the actor admitted. “I could see … I mean, I don’t want to spoil the movie, but it’s open … another one wouldn’t be out of the question.”

“I think Saw is the perfect one, honestly,” Rock confirmed when asked about reviving other horror staples. “I think the Saw franchise, especially what we set up in this one, especially Spiral, I think we can get a few out of this one.”

Rock is also one of the many stars who will be appearing in the next film by David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle). The star-studded cast will also include Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), John David Washington (Tenet), Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rami Malek (No Time to Die), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Andrea Riseborough (Birdman), Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian), Mike Myers (Austin Powers), and musician Taylor Swift.

We’re wishing Chris Rock a speedy recovery!