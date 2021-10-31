Chuck E. Cheese Reveals Halloween Boo-Tacular

Chuck E. Cheese is throwing their annual Boo-tacular and families at home can get in on the fun. Over on the brand’s YouTube channel, there are all kinds of activities that you can participate in with your little one and the animated characters. Some families opt for trips to the restaurant instead of hoofing it around town on the big day. If you don’t feel like making the trek, Chuck E. is bringing the fun right into your living room. There are games, songs, and all manner of soft spookiness to keep the kids occupied. If you are looking for all of the best parts of the show in one place, they’ve got you covered with this easy to digest Afternoon Fun Break. There are ghost stories with Gary and an entire dance party to check out over there as well. Halloween is such a wonderful time of year, and this could be a big help to fill out part of the afternoon.

Chuck E. Cheese describes the Boo-tacular down below:

“This spooky season, party like every day is Halloween! Enjoy fun games, ghoulish goodies, and Free Game Play for kids in costume*. Plus, don’t miss Boo-tacular Nights with our new show and candy provided by Chupa Chups every night starting at 6 p.m.”

If you’re planning on a visit today with the kids, getting there a bit early will allow them to take part in a toned-down experience that greatly benefits kids who are sensitive to sensory overload.

They explain, “We’re proud to support families who have children with autism and other special needs. Recognizing that the Chuck E. experience can be very stimulating for any child, we made it our mission to create Sensory Sensitive Sundays®, where we have a trained, caring staff who works to ensure everyone has a fun-filled visit. Because we believe ALL kids deserve the opportunity to just be a kid. Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of the month to offer a sensory-friendly experience for families.”

