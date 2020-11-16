Cinnabon Tries to Save 2020 By Offering Its Frosting By the Pint

✖

In an attempt to salvage this mess of a year, Cinnabon is pulling a drastic move — the company is publicly releasing the iconic frosting it uses on its cinnamon rolls. The release — the first in the history of the company — is Cinnabon's way of celebrating the holidays, as it offers the Signature Cream Cheese Frosting in limited-edition pint containers throughout the season, as supplies last.

The pints, which even feature a fun snowman design, are available at participating Cinnabon locations nationwide and can be ordered with the same delivery services you may already order Cinnabon through, such as DoorDash, UberEats, or similar services.

"More so this year and especially during the holidays, cooking at home and enjoying meals together are central to how families are spending their time," Cinnabon chief marketer Karyn Sarago said in a press release on Monday. "Cinnabon fans know our signature frosting makes our classic cinnamon rolls and holiday favorite PecanBon cinnamon roll oh-so-craveable – and now fans can bring that same frosting home as the perfect accompaniment to holiday cooking, baking and holiday movie watching, to enhance the simple pleasures, smells, tastes and homemade love that make this time of year so special."

Furthermore, the chain announced a marketing partnership with Freeform for the network's traditional 25 Days of Christmas movie lineup. As part of the cross-promotional opportunity, Cinnabon developed four recipes that use the frosting in part — Frosting-Topped Sweet Potatoes, Frosting-Swirled Brownies, Frosting Herb Garlic Cheese Balls, and Frosting Snowballs. Those recipes are either available by scanning the QR codes on the frosting pints, or by going to Cinnabon.com/frosting.

"We're so excited to partner with Cinnabon again and help our fans celebrate the holidays at home," Freeformer social media and digital marketing president Dalia Ganz added in the statement. "Fresh baked treats from Cinnabon - or a pint of their delicious frosting - and holiday movies on Freeform during 25 Days of Christmas make for the perfect duo."

The company also unveiled a new clothing line for the holidays, one that includes a retro ringer tee, a tie-dye crop tee, and plenty of sticker sheets. Those can all be found on the Cinnabon website.

The Signature Cream Cheese Frosting pints are available at participating Cinnabon locations starting at $5.99.