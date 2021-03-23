Shrimp Tails Allegedly Found In Cinnamon Toast Crunch Box, General Mills Responds

Writer, comedian, producer, and former rapper Jensen Karp has gone viral for sharing his strange and gross discovery inside a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch that he purchased. In the unfolding Twitter saga that you can check out below, Karp was trying to enjoy a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch when he found some dried-up shrimp tails in the bag of cereal. After posting about that, Karp went back in and did more investigating, photo-documenting other strange (read: gross) oddities in the bag, which got the Internet buzzing with speculation whether it was rat droppings - or far worse.

Since Jensen Karp's gross-out Cinnamon Toast Crunch thread went viral, General Mills has spoken up in response - and that's only making the story better.

Check out this Cinnamon Toast Crunch drama, below: