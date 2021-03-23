Shrimp Tails Allegedly Found In Cinnamon Toast Crunch Box, General Mills Responds

By Kofi Outlaw

Writer, comedian, producer, and former rapper Jensen Karp has gone viral for sharing his strange and gross discovery inside a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch that he purchased. In the unfolding Twitter saga that you can check out below, Karp was trying to enjoy a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch when he found some dried-up shrimp tails in the bag of cereal. After posting about that, Karp went back in and did more investigating, photo-documenting other strange (read: gross) oddities in the bag, which got the Internet buzzing with speculation whether it was rat droppings - or far worse.

Since Jensen Karp's gross-out Cinnamon Toast Crunch thread went viral, General Mills has spoken up in response - and that's only making the story better.

Check out this Cinnamon Toast Crunch drama, below:

How It Started

We would've trashed it and never looked back. Just sayin'. 

prevnext

Need to See the Manager

Karp immediately reached out to General Mills for comment - as one should. 

prevnext

Need More Details

Really Cinnamon Toast Crunch? What else do you need to know besides SHRIMP TAILS IN THE CEREAL??? 

prevnext

Research THIS

Shrimp-level trolling by Karp here. Truly. 

prevnext

"Accumulation of Sugar"

The company says don't believe your lying eyes. 

prevnext

Don't Gaslight

Come on bro... 

prevnext

Need A Lab

Things took a turn for the hilarious right about here. 

prevnext

"Further Research"

Turns out this same Cinnamon Toast Crunch box had other gross goodies to offer Jensen Karp. Hope the lab has a lot of test vials... 

prevnext

The Horrible Truth

There are no mental gymnastics that can avoid this horrible truth. 

prevnext

Already Too Late

There's nothing General Mills can offer that will undo what this man has done to his insides. 

prevnext

It's Everywhere

Yeah, we should all probably start checking out cereal boxes a little closer. 

prevnext
0comments

Don't Shoot The Messenger...

Don't blame the guy who freaked out eating this mutant Cinnamon Toast Crunch - blame the company that allegedly allowed rat-infested ingredients to be cooked into product. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of