Shrimp Tails Allegedly Found In Cinnamon Toast Crunch Box, General Mills Responds
Writer, comedian, producer, and former rapper Jensen Karp has gone viral for sharing his strange and gross discovery inside a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch that he purchased. In the unfolding Twitter saga that you can check out below, Karp was trying to enjoy a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch when he found some dried-up shrimp tails in the bag of cereal. After posting about that, Karp went back in and did more investigating, photo-documenting other strange (read: gross) oddities in the bag, which got the Internet buzzing with speculation whether it was rat droppings - or far worse.
Since Jensen Karp's gross-out Cinnamon Toast Crunch thread went viral, General Mills has spoken up in response - and that's only making the story better.
Check out this Cinnamon Toast Crunch drama, below:
How It Started
Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021
Need to See the Manager
Alright, I’m looping in @GeneralMills because I’m genuinely nervous I will never eat (or sleep) again without answers. https://t.co/b3OtYyqLjG— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021
Need More Details
We understand your concern. We promise you that our team will look into this and get to the bottom of it – but in the meantime, we want to do everything we can to make this right. We'll need further details to research.— Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021
Research THIS
Ok, I have sent you a DM. Fair warning, I look different since eating your cereal today. https://t.co/s9tUn2EOD3 pic.twitter.com/6otUwUmrYo— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021
"Accumulation of Sugar"
Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021
Don't Gaslight
I think we’ve all dated someone like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. pic.twitter.com/YH1ZtBUXF0— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021
Need A Lab
Should I take MY shrimp tail to a lab? I’m all-in. pic.twitter.com/QCWuqCKgH6— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021
"Further Research"
I was convinced to go back through the bag, since when I first noticed the shrimp tails, I freaked out and closed the box. Here’s all my findings, which also now includes a weird little string? pic.twitter.com/mRDUhqG3I8— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021
The Horrible Truth
I JUST SCREAMED INSIDE MY HOUSE https://t.co/0dfUacNgTz— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021
Already Too Late
Jennifer. I ate a bowl. https://t.co/904KNvl8jo— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021
It's Everywhere
UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include...(I don’t even want to say it)...dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021
Don't Shoot The Messenger...
Something regarding the stupid “Did he fake this?” take: there are black items COOKED ONTO the squares and tons of it at the bottom of the bag, in addition to shrimp tails and other SUGAR COATED junk. Also, it’s only “viral” because of their insane response. I would’ve dropped it pic.twitter.com/WOt9j2V0sg— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021
