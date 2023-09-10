Classic Disney World Attraction Gets Big Update

Disney Parks unveiled a ton of new information about their upcoming updates arriving in 2024. It revealed many further details about new rides and updates to previous attractions. It was announced earlier today that at the next D23 Fan Convention, they will have more projects in development "than any time in history," and fans online went nuts. Moana will be heading to Disney Parks' Epcot in March, but other than that, there will be updates to multiple rides, including a Pirates of the Caribbean lounge announced for Disney Parks' Magic Kingdom. Another attraction got another colossal announcement and happened to be the Country Bear Jamboree.

"At Walt Disney World, the Country Bear Jamboree is getting new songs and the bears will be performing a new act in 2024! Disney Imagineer Chris Beatty is on stage with Josh and says when the show debuts, the bears will be reinterpreting favorite Disney songs in different genres of country music," Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro and Beatty revealed . "Imagineers are envisioning the new experience as a homage to the classic musical revues in Nashville and they're working with Nashville musicians to get the authentic country sound. The Country Bear Jamboree will still have the fun and friendly tone fans enjoy with the same famous characters like the loveable Trixie, Big Al and others."

Walt Disney World's Future Revealed

Disney Parks has been pursuing expansions and new attractions in three of its four Walt Disney World parks in recent years, with EPCOT receiving a major revamp that has taken several years to complete. Magic Kingdom's newest ride Tron: Lightcycle Run opened earlier in 2023, with the Tiana's Bayou Adventure set to be the next ride to open in 2024. Meanwhile, EPCOT's next attraction will be a new Journey of Water area inspired by Moana, followed by a revamp of Test Track. As previously noted, Animal Kingdom is looking to replace the controversial Dinoland USA with a new area that will feature Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions along with animals and restaurants from central and South America.

