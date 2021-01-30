Coachella Cancels 2021 Festival Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

✖

Coachella cancelled the 2021 version of the festival due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. California has recently made some changes to their operating procedure as it relates to outdoor and indoor dining options. But, that won’t have much effect on the wildly-popular music festival. People from all over try to make their way to Southern California to take part in the festivities. But, now they’re going to have to wait another year. Of course, big fans are upset by the news, but the decision is really out of the event organizers’ hands. Stagecoach and Coachella will be massive whenever they get back up and running. For now, it looks like there won’t be one this year, but 2022 seems like it’s going to be one for the books.

The Public Health Officer for Riverside County issued the following statement on social media:

Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021. We look forward to when the events may return. https://t.co/YAIn8uTea9 — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) January 29, 2021

“Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021. We look forward to when the events may return.”

There’s some more about the ruling available on the county website.

“The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival currently scheduled for April 2021 are hereby cancelled. This Order is issued as a result of the worldwide epidemic of COVID-19 disease, also known as “novel coronavirus,” which has infected at least 100,418,923 individuals worldwide in 192 countries and is implicated in over 2,161,547 worldwide deaths as of the date of this Order. Riverside County has 266,849 confirmed cases and 2,970 deaths.”

“This Order is intended to reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19, thereby slowing the spread of COVID-19 in communities worldwide. If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk.”

Are you sad about the festival being canceled? Let us know down in the comments!