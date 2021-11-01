Coffee Mate Releasing New Golden Grahams Cereal Flavored Creamer



Fans of Golden Grahams cereal will soon have a whole new way to enjoy the classic breakfast offering’s flavor without having to sit down for a bowl of cereal. Coffee Mate is introducing three all-new flavors, including Golden Grahams Flavored Creamer meaning that while coffee still technically isn’t breakfast, it’s certainly going to taste a lot more like it. The new creamer flavor is set to hit grocery stores and retailers nationwide in January 2022.



According to Coffee Mate, Golden Grahams Flavored Creamer features notes of graham cracker, brown sugar cereal, and sweet honey with the flavor bringing “the classic taste of cereal milk, no bowl required”. A 32 fl. oz. bottle of the new creamer will have an MSRP of $3.99, though prices may vary by retailer. It’s also not the first cereal-inspired creamer from the brand. Coffee Mate also makes a Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored creamer, which remains a fan-favorite. Additionally, Coffee Mate previously announced that another cereal-inspired creamer, Rice Krispies Treats Flavored Creamer, will also make its debut in January 2022, though if fan response online many wish both new cereal varieties were available now.



In addition to the Golden Grahams Flavored Creamer, Coffee Mate is also launching new Coffee Mate Vanilla Bean and Coffee Mate Zero Sugar Cinnamon Rolle Creamers. They will also be available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide beginning in January 2022. Coffee Mate Vanilla Bean Flavored creamer is described as “Vanilla creamer just became better than ever with the introduction of new Vanilla Bean Flavored creamer from Coffee Mate. With the rich taste of vanilla bean and a touch of caramel flavor, this creamer is sure to become an instant favorite.” Zero Sugar Cinnamon Roll Flavored Creamer is described “enjoy the sweet taste of breakfast pastries in the morning with Coffee Mate Zero Sugar Cinnamon Roll flavored creamer. Made with zero sugar and half the calories of classic Coffee Mate, this creamer boasts a balance of cinnamon, sweet bread, and vanilla frosting flavors.” Both varieties have an MSRP of $3.99 per 32 fl. oz. bottle.



