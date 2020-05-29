Pop Culture Fans Are Crushing the "Dear Men" Meme

These days, it feels like Internet discourse changes and evolves by the second -- but certain memes have found a way to stick around. Throughout this week, a trend dubbed the "Dear Men" meme has made the rounds on social media, resulting in some ridiculous and entertaining results. The trend reportedly kicked off on Monday with a tweet from @katiey_ke_, who posted a picture of a generic shirtless torso with the question "Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this?"

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? 😍 pic.twitter.com/nO4Xp5mSw2 — Katiey 😘 (@katiey_KE) May 25, 2020

The tweet quickly gained traction on social media, as many questioned the pushing of overly conventional body standards on male-identifying people - especially while many are still stuck in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after, the general format of the tweet became fodder for a delightful new meme, with many taking to Twitter to post their own (earnest or sarcastic) version of what the "perfect male body" would look like. Many of the entries took an amusing and nerdy tone, covering a wide array of male characters from popular culture. Here are just a few of our favorites.