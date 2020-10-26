Denny's Celebrates Halloween With "Blue Moons Over My Hammy" Sandwich

✖

It's going to be Halloween and a matter of days and Denny's is pulling out all of the stops. For the first time since 1944, Halloween will feature a Blue Moon, an event that happens in years that have 13 full moons instead of the standard 12. Because of the event — and because another Halloween Blue Moon won't happen until 2039 — Denny's has concocted a blue breakfast sandwich that looks equal parts spooky and delicious.

The only problem is, the sandwiches are going to be super limited. Called the Blue Moons Over My Hammy sandwich, the breakfast dish features ham and scrambled eggs with both swiss and American cheese. Everything's then sandwiched between two pieces of blue sourdough bread, created just for the occasion.

Here's where it gets limited — the sandwich will only be available at 20 Denny's locations in the immediate Miami-Dade area, bringing the breakfast chain's homage to "Moon Over Miami" full-circle. The deal is only available for dine-in guests only on Saturday, October 31st as supplies last.

"Only in 2020 would a Blue Moon coincide with Halloween – so what better way to celebrate than by giving one of our most legendary breakfasts, the Moons Over My Hammy, a little makeover?" Denney's chief brand officer John Dillon said in a statement on Monday. "With Halloween looking very different this year, we took the opportunity to make our world famous sandwich look different as well, and this colorful upgrade gave us an opportunity to have some fun and show our guests that anything is possible in 2020!"

