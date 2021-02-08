Disney California Adventure Park Announces Limited-Time Ticketed Experience for March

✖

When the coronavirus pandemic landed stateside in early 2020, even the country's most popular tourist attractions closed in hopes of slowing its spread, which included Disneyland and sister park Disney California Adventure Park. A year after those closures, California Adventure will be reopening for a limited-time event to celebrate the park's 20th anniversary, which will allow a small number of guests to roam the park to enjoy its food and entertainment offerings. The park will not, however, be reopening its rides, though a select number of fans will be able to enter the park to explore throughout the week, as opposed to being a one-time event.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock confirmed to cast members, per Good Morning America, that California Adventure will reopen in March for a "limited-time ticketed experience" that he claims will be a "distinctly Disney experience."

A specific date has yet to be made public, nor have details on how to acquire tickets, but Potrock confirmed guests would be able to enjoy "world-famous food and beverage offerings from around the resort, the latest merchandise, and unique, carefully crafted entertainment experiences."

With California continuing to see some of the highest rates of infection anywhere in the world, the state has largely been in a lockdown status , despite the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida being able to resume operations at a limited capacity, along with a number of other amusement parks around the country reopening their doors.

While this is surely a promising update for fans, it's still unclear when California Adventure or Disneyland will be able to resume operations and allow guests the opportunity to experience their rides.

"While that is clearly not all we want to accomplish, it’s a start," Potrock confirmed of this upcoming initiative. "Teams are working as we speak to start recalling identified Cast in the coming weeks."

He added, "This past year has presented extraordinary challenges, but that has not curtailed in any way our ability to move forward with a spirit of optimism."

Potrock also made sure to express that this upcoming limited-time event would implement "limited capacity and enhanced safety measures" and "be offered multiple days a week."

Stay tuned for details on the official reopening dates for California Adventure, as well as updates on this limited-time event.

