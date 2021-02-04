Disneyland Unveils New Annual Passholders Options in Surveys

✖

Disneyland is trying to figure out which new options for Annual Passholders work best in a new survey. A fan site called DAPS Magic managed to get a hold of eight separated membership packages floated by the surveys. In their findings, the membership prices go from $399 all the way up to $1,399. That last number was the normal price of an annual pass to Disneyland in 2019. However, there are some new wrinkles in there as well. Pas holders can make 2,4, or 6 reservations at once depending on their selected package. There were also some “blockout day tickets”, which can be used on days when the pass holder can’t get to the park due to the blackout calendar. Disney is also proposing special entrances for passholders getting into Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

“If there is a silver lining in this pandemic, it’s the ability to take a step back and look at the new normal — whatever that will be — and begin to create a program that takes into account all the things that are important to our guests,” Disneyland resort president Ken Potrock explained to the press.

“It’s a great challenge. It’s one that we are accepting with open arms,” Potrock added. “We know it’s going to be emotional, but simultaneously we think there’s a wonderful outcome for our guests on the other end of this. We’re going to emerge in a stronger, better position than ever to have a fabulous experience that our guests want from Disney.”

Recently, Disneyland announced that the park would become a COVID-19 vaccination super-site. People from the surrounding areas in California have been quick to use the facilities. With any luck, maybe the park can resume limited operations at some point in 2021.

"The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process," county chairman Andrew Do said in a statement. "We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county."

