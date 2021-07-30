Disney to Update Jungle Cruise Ride to Make It More Inclusive

The Walt Disney Company confirmed this week that their popular Disneyland and Walt Disney World attractions Jungle Cruise will be getting an update, which will largely impact the more racially insensitive components that fans have decried for years. With the ride being one of the park's still-operating attractions that has been in operation since its opening day, some guests chose to overlook outdated cultural stereotypes, given that they were conjured back in the '50s, but clearly Disney has realized this doesn't excuse such depictions, especially while they're on the verge of debuting their highly anticipated movie based on the ride, which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt. These updates will be made at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

"At Disney Parks, we continue to look for ways to enhance classic attractions and elevate the experience for all of our guests," Disney announced on their official parks blog. "Today, we’re excited to share that we are building on the story of the Jungle Cruise at both Disneyland park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort to include new adventures that stay true to the experience we know and love – more humor, wildlife and skipper heart – and also reflect and value the diversity of the world around us."

Jungle Cruise is only the latest ride to get updates to remove insensitive content, as the Pirates of the Caribbean rides have undergone updates, as well as the company confirming it would redesign Splash Mountain as an attraction to honor the film The Princess and the Frog.

When Jungle Cruise originally opened, it was meant to honor Disney's various nature specials, as well as the film The African Queen. While it was initially meant to be an educational experience, the ride has morphed into a pun-filled ride featuring a variety of animatronic creatures. The ride does, however, also feature insensitive depictions of a tribe full of cannibals that attacks the boat.

“When we consider making changes to a classic attraction, we focus on ways to ‘plus’ the experience,” Chris Beatty, creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, shared in a statement. “The skippers of the Jungle Cruise bring irreverent humor to guests of all ages, and we’re excited to be adding to that legacy — along with a new animated skipper figure — by celebrating their adventures and influence.”

Stay tuned for details on the Jungle Cruise updates, and check out concept artwork at the official Disney Parks blog. Jungle Cruise is currently slated to hit theaters on July 30th.

