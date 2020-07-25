Disneyland Cancels Oogie Boogie Bash for 2020

✖

With most of Disneyland still shuttered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Disney-owned resort has cancelled this year's Oogie Boogie Bash. Formerly known as Mickey's Halloween Party, the park rebranded the event Oogie Boogie Bash in 2018 and moved it from Disneyland to Disney California Adventure. It's not a permanent shuttering and according to the Orange County Register, it's anticipated the event will make a full comeback next year. The Bash was set to start in the middle of September.

Disneyland has started a phased reopening, which started with the reopening of the Downtown Disneyland District earlier this month. It's unclear when more of the park will begin to reopen, especially in the wake of the rising number of COVID cases in California.

The Oogie Boogie cancellation comes just hours after Universal Studios decided to cancel Halloween Horror Nights. As per Universal's statement, the amusement park fully intends the event to return to normal next year.

"Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have made the difficult decision to not hold Halloween Horror Nights events this year. Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using enhanced health and safety procedures already in place. Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe. We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021."

this pain will be temporary. hhn is forever... and will come again. pic.twitter.com/72uyzTWDXE — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 24, 2020

"What began as a three-day event in Orlando in 1991 has become the world’s premier Halloween event – Halloween Horror Nights," the event teased last fall. "Each fall, as the sun sets on days filled with thrills and the night awakens with a frightening chill, the most terrifying names in horror and pop culture take over Universal Studios Florida – forcing guests to come face-to-face with what scares them most. Elaborately-themed haunted houses based on everything from cinematic greats and cult favorites to original abominations created by the twisted minds behind the event come to life – each filled with so much detail, they rival movie sets. Hordes of menacing scareactors prey upon guests in various scare zones throughout the streets of the park. And when guests need a break from the screams, they can enjoy live shows and Universal Studios’ most exhilarating rides and attractions."

