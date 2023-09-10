Disney Parks: Figment Is Taking Over EPCOT

The purple dragon Figment has been a Disney parks staple ever since Journey Into Imagination debuted at Epcot's now-titled Imagination Pavilion at Walt Disney World in Orlando in 1983. The character was created by Imagineers Tony Baxter and Steve Kirk, and has been voiced by Muppets actor Dave Goelz since 2002. The character is the embodiment of the phrase, "figment of the imagination," and has become a favorite for Disney parks fans. In fact, his presence is still incredibly strong, and today is a big day for fans of the character. The official Instagram account for Dinsey Parks just revealed some new Figment merch in addition to a video of the dragon making a long-awaited appearance at the park.

"FIGMENT HAS ARRIVED! With just that spark from me to you ✨🌈 (Via @making.main.street)," Disney Parks shared. "Figment is officially meeting guests inside the Imagination Pavilion STARTING today (Sept. 10) at EPCOT." You can view the video of Figment below:

"✨NEW FIGMENT MERCH✨ Don't miss these dreamy new pieces in the iconic purple and orange color combination in an all-new merchandise collection," Disney Parks added in another post. "💜💡🧡 See where to find it on the Disney Parks Blog (link in bio) and remember, you can meet Figment in EPCOT starting TODAY!" You can view the merch in the photos below:

Is The Figment Movie Happening?

Last September, it was announced that Disney was developing a film featuring Figment. It was revealed by Deadline that Detective Pikachu's Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit will write the film with Seth Rogen's Point Grey producing. No new information has been released about the project since the initial report, but considering Epcot is showcasing the dragon, it's likely the project is still in the works.

Outside of the theme park, Figment has appeared in his own Epcot Educational Media line of short films, "Language Arts Through Imagination," He's also appeared in the Disney Kingdoms: Figment five-part comic book miniseries published by Disney and Marvel comics in 2014 as well as its follow up, Disney Kingdoms: Figment 2 in 2015. Figment's upcoming movie will not be the first time the character has been seen on the big screen. Figment previously had a cameo in both Toy Story 4 and Inside Out.

Moana Is Heading To Epcot:

Figment isn't the only character you can meet at Epcot this year. Journey of Water is a new walk-through experience located in the World Nature section of the park. The Moana-inspired attraction is opening on October 16th, but it's not the only thing Moana fans have to look forward to. Starting October 16th, Moana will be making her first appearance at the park.

Are you excited about Epcot's recent updates? Tell us in the comments!