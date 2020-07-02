Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Will Keep Oga's Cantina Closed When Disney Parks First Reopen

✖

Guests at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will have to skip out on Oga’s Cantina when Disney Parks first opens. Disney’s Hollywood Studios published a list of restaurants reopening and the popular Star Wars attraction has been removed. This should be unsurprising as the mixture of alcohol availability, foot traffic, lighting concerns, and limited seating all align for a tricky situation. However, visitors at Galaxy’s Edge will still be able to visit favorites like Ronto’s Roasters, the Milk Stand, Docking Bay 7 and other non-Star Wars eating venues. July 15th is still the day of the grand reopening, and people will probably be out in force at Hollywood Studios to celebrate. But, they’ll have to do it without a visit to the popular cantina.

Disney Parks released an official statement when the reopening got adjusted:

“We previously announced a proposed phased reopening of our theme parks for July 17, pending government approvals. We developed enhanced health and safety protocols for both cast and guests at Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort that have been approved, allowing us to reopen in a responsible manner and bring our cast members back to work.”

“The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials. Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date.”

“Our Downtown Disney District will reopen on July 9 as previously announced with health and safety protocols in place for our cast members and guests. The opening of our Downtown Disney District has been previously approved in line with restaurant and retail openings throughout California. The Master Services Union, which represents our retail cast at this location, previously signed an agreement for members to return to work.”

“In order to reopen our theme parks we need to negotiate agreements with our unions to return employees to work. We have had positive discussions and are very pleased to have signed agreements from 20 union affiliates, including the Master Services Council, which represents more than 11,000 of our cast members. The signed agreement details plans that include enhanced safety protocols that will allow us to responsibly reopen, and get thousands of our cast members back to work. We thank our cast and guests for their patience during this unprecedented time while we await approval from government officials.”

Are you sad about missing out on the Cantina? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.