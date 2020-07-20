Disney’s Hollywood Studios Begins Selling Star Wars Lightsabers At Tatooine Traders

✖

Star Wars fans can get lightsabers at Tatooine Traders in Disney’s Hollywood Studios again. But, now the purchases will come with some social distancing precautions. The queue now has taped off areas in the line showing Guests what six feet apart looks like according to WDWNT. Funny enough, Tatooine Traders is actually the exit for Star Tours, which is rocking some new plexiglass dividers to help contain the spread of the virus. Extra hand sanitizer stations are around along with posted notices about health and safety. All of the usual encouragement is there in washing hands frequently, wearing masks, and not touching your face. But, things really kick into overdrive when you get into the building area.

Guests entering have access to sanitizer at every station containing parts for the finished lightsaber. Small taped circles on the ground directing people to where they should stand at each step of the process. One cast member is standing by to guide the Guest through the process and there’s a bin featuring all the different parts for construction.

A lot of the efforts to keep Disney Parks safe were outlined when they tweaked the Guest safety policies shortly before reopening.

“We’re reducing capacity by letting fewer people enter our parks and are adjusting experiences to allow for physical distancing, a key measure reinforced by the CDC. This includes physical distancing in dining experiences, attractions, queues and other locations. Additionally, physical barriers have been installed in areas where physical distancing may be difficult to maintain, like cash registers…We’re increasing the frequency of cleaning, especially for frequently-touched surfaces and high-traffic areas. Following park close, each park will receive an enhanced cleaning before guests arrive the next day.

Disney World's website also made an effort to make Guests aware of what they’re dealing with: “Persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 14-day quarantine, or are under quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney World Resort Guests may be subject to additional screenings. Before you leave home, please check the temperatures of everyone in your party—including yourself—as an extra layer of precaution. If you need to reschedule your reservation, please call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY or (407) 934-7639. If you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member, please call Member Services at (800) 800-9800.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.