Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.

Disney confirmed the change on their website, stating "Just in time for summer fun, we're shifting the focus of the show so guests will be able to experience "Disney KiteTails" from anywhere around the Discovery River Lagoon, with shorter and more frequent performances throughout the day."

KiteTails debuted in October of last year as part of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration. Disney Imagineers designed a variety of kites modeled after various Disney characters, including massive versions of Baloo and Simba, which were then used in one of two shows performed throughout the day. KiteTails unfortunately garnered some persistent negative attention due to the kites occasionally crashing, either on purpose at the end of the show or on accident due to high winds. BlogDisney also speculates that the upcoming summer months might mean that fans will be less likely to sit in the mostly uncovered and unshaded Discovery River Theater.

Several other attractions created for Disney World's 50th anniversary remain intact, including the two new nighttime shows at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom as well as the special nighttime "EARidsecent" lighting of the main visual attraction at each of the four parks. However, Disney has shut down several other live performances over the past few months, including the Spirit of Aloha show at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. Another Animal Kingdom show – Finding Nemo: The Musical – received a major overhaul and will reopen later this year.