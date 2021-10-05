Walt Disney World is bringing back indoor character meet and greets in a limited capacity. In recent weeks, Disney World has slowly ramped up the number of shows and other non-ride attractions available to visit at its four parks. Today, Disney Parks confirmed that another key part of the Disney World experience was returning to the park – indoor character meet and greets. Like shows and many other attractions that feature performers, character meet and greets were shut down during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they will be coming back in some capacity starting in November.

Because of continued COVID-19 concerns, guests will still be asked to keep their distance from characters. No hugs or autographs are allowed. However, guests will still have the opportunity to have individualized time with some of their favorite characters and even get their photo taken with them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney Parks confirmed that the Disney Princesses will return at Princess Fairytale Hall in Magic Kingdom Park, Minnie Mouse will return to Red Carpet Dreams, and the stars of Disney Junior will pop up at Animation Courtyard. Mickey Mouse will also appear backstage at Town Square Theater on Main Street USA, featuring his new 50th Anniversary Celebration looks.

Disney also confirmed that the pop-up cavalcades, flotillas, and surprise sightings that make unscheduled appearances at all four parks would continue for the foreseeable future. These pop-up sightings have largely taken the place of parades and character meet and greets during the pandemic.

All four parks at the Walt Disney World Resort have received glow-ups to celebrate the resort’s 50th anniversary. In addition to two new nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Disney is also debuting a brand new “Beacons of Magic” lighting effect for the iconic elements of the park to provide fans with unforgettable views of some of Disney’s most iconic landmarks. Other attractions opening during the celebration include the new KiteTails show at Animal Kingdom, and several other rides are expected to open next year. The Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride also opened at EPCOT to commemorate the anniversary.