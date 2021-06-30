Disney World Giving Away Free Trips To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

✖

Anyone looking to visit Walt Disney World this year should probably pay attention as the company announced it was giving away free trips. The 50th Anniversary of the parks is here and Disney is trying to make some real-life magic for some of the fans. In a post on their blog, the park announced that people could begin nominating “Magic Makers”, individuals who have a positive impact on their community through kindness, generosity, and charity for a chance to win a trip to the park. But this won’t be just any visit, the company would be getting them there for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” You also get a single year’s subscription to Disney+ as well. So, there are all kinds of incentive to nominate someone for this honor. (A lot of people could use a trip to Disney after the last year.)

Along with this initiative, Disney is also donating $400,000 between four non-profits that facilitate change in their communities. (For those wondering, that’s Make-A-Wish, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and The Nature Conservancy.)

Do you know someone who brings magic to those around them? Nominate them to be a Disney Magic Maker and they could win a trip to #WaltDisneyWorld and a subscription to @DisneyPlus if eligible. Nominate today and share their story using #DisneyMagicMakers: https://t.co/LFlukwzaVq pic.twitter.com/qOUacjh7DJ — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 22, 2021

“All of us at Disney have been inspired by the countless acts of goodwill by people across the country throughout the pandemic,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks Experiences and Products. “These magic makers and their stories have changed us in ways we never imagined. That’s why we’re so proud to celebrate those who continue to make everyday magic a reality.”

Disney describes the initiative down below:

“Starting today through Oct. 1, 2021, you can nominate any person who inspires you for the Disney Magic Makers contest by visiting disneymagicmakers.com and sharing the positive impact they have made. You can further share their amazing story with a public post using #DisneyMagicMakers on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok. Fifty nominees whose inspirational acts of kindness, compassion, and creativity best exemplify the values of a Disney Magic Maker will win a trip to Walt Disney World Resort to join “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” during the 50th anniversary and a one-year subscription to Disney+.”

