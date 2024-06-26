Disney Parks is putting Genie+ back in the lamp. On Tuesday, Disney's theme parks division announced that changes to its Genie+ service — the app-based virtual attraction reservation system that replaced FastPass+ in 2021 — will go into effect at Walt Disney World on July 24th. Disney Genie+ will become the new Lightning Lane Multi Pass, and individual Lightning Lane will become Lightning Lane Single Pass.

"Lightning Lane passes will blend features from our current services and the previously offered FastPass+ service, giving guests the choice to plan ahead and removing the hassle of planning during their vacation," Disney World announced. One such feature of the old FastPass+ that will be returning is the ability to make advance Lightning Lane selections before arriving at the theme parks.

With Lightning Lane Multi Pass, guests will be able to make up to three advance Lightning Lane selections in a theme park. The just-renamed Single Pass remains the "à la carte" option to reserve a Lightning Lane entry arrival window with an expedited wait time for up to two selections per day, but will now be offered in advance so that park-goers can "secure some of their must-do rides and experiences" like EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Magic Kingdom's TRON Lightcycle/Run, according to Disney.

The Genie+ Lightning Lane service could be purchased in advance, but day-of Genie+ sales had limited availability (depending on daily demand) and required the user to enter a theme park before making their first reservation for the day. However, under the new system, guests staying at any Disney Resort hotel or other select hotels will able to plan Lightning Lane passes up to seven days in advance, for multiple days (up to 14 days); all other guests can plan up to three days in advance.

Disney also said that the My Disney Experience app will be updated to "make it quicker and easier to purchase and plan, with fewer steps and a new option to purchase Lightning Lane Single Pass and Lightning Lane Multi Pass in one transaction." The optional add-ons can be purchased together or separately on the free app, which will continue the complimentary features of the Disney Genie service. That includes planning features, the "My Day" personalized itinerary creator to map out and plan your visit, tailored attraction and dining recommendations, mobile ordering, and access to estimated wait times.

The app is also where guests can request to join a virtual queue for select attractions that replace a traditional standby queue with a virtual line. This includes Disney World's new Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride, which will have a virtual queue in place when it opens June 28th at the Orlando-based resort.