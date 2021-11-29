Disney World Confirms Popular Holiday Show Not Coming Back in 2021

Walt Disney World has confirmed that a popular holiday fireworks show would not be returning to the park despite previously promising its return. Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM is a yearly fireworks and light show that takes place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The show features the park’s reproduction of the Chinese Theatre illuminated in holiday-themed projections, as well as fireworks, lasers, and even a “snow” effect. While Disney states on their website that the show would return in 2021 after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears that plans have changed and the show’s hiatus would continue for another year. Per Disney Parks reporter Scott Gustin, Walt Disney World has confirmed that they would not be putting on Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM this year. Per Gustin, Disney Parks has released a statement saying that “..Jingle BAM is not part of our holiday entertainment lineup this year…”

Although there’s no Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM this year, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be getting some popular nighttime entertainment returning soon. The parks previously announced that the Phantasmic! show will return to both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland in 2022.

The official description for Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM reads: Feel the warmth of holiday magic as Disney’s Hollywood Studios transforms and surrounds you in unforgettable Disney moments.

Experience the joy, excitement and music of the season as Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! raises holiday spirit to awe-inspiring new heights! Watch in wonder as buildings and rooftops come to life—and be immersed in beloved scenes from Mickey’s Christmas Carol, Beauty and the Beast, Pluto’s Christmas Tree, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and more.

Featuring traditional holiday tunes and stories brought to you by Mickey, Minnie, Olaf and friends, state-of-the-art projections from Disney animation classics, amazing laser effects, fireworks and even a little “snow,” this spectacular evening celebration builds to a festive finale that must be seen—and heard—to be believed!