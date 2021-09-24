Disney World Brings Back Iconic Welcome Show

Walt Disney World will be bringing back their iconic welcoming show as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. This week, Disney posted new showtimes for “Let the Magic Begin,” the official welcome show for Magic Kingdom. The show will run five minutes before the park formally opens, with the show returning on October 1st. Guests who want to experience the show can arrive up to an hour early at Magic Kingdom, with some of the shops at Main Street USA open for visitors to enjoy. The show is free to guests – all you need is a ticket to Magic Kingdom and an early alarm to enjoy the show.

Disney World stopped “Let the Magic Begin” during the COVID-19 pandemic along with most of its other live entertainment, due to the need to limit crowd sizes and encourage social distancing. However, the park is slowly restarting its live shows and it seems that “Let the Magic Begin” is the latest bit of Disney magic to return to the park as it slowly tries to return to normal.

The description for “Let the Magic Begin” on Disney World’s official website reads: Just before Magic Kingdom park officially opens, make your way down Main Street, U.S.A. to the front of Cinderella Castle. Soon, the sound of trumpet fanfare bursts through the morning air, signaling the arrival of the Royal Herald.

There, you’re greeted by Mickey Mouse himself—along with a special Disney surprise you’ll have to experience to believe!

Disney World’s 50th Anniversary formally kicks off on October 1st and all four parks at the resort are gearing up to celebrate with new rides, new shows, and new attractions. In addition to two new nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Disney is also launching several new rides, starting with Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT. Other attractions opening during the celebration include the new Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT and the new KiteTails show at Animal Kingdom. All four parks have also received an extensive makeover, with 50th anniversary banners and decorations placed throughout the parks.