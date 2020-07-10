Disney Fans React to World of Disney Reopening Rush
Disney fans were flocking to World of Disney this morning to get in on the fun at the park. While World of Disney is mostly shopping attractions, that hasn’t stopped guests from piling in for the big reopening. Things at the park start in earnest on Saturday, but the shopping got hopping on Thursday morning. One big attraction was the gift shop selling Splash Mountain memorabilia. With the attraction changing its themes to Princess and The Frog, some fans were in a rush to secure their march as it may now be a collectors item. You may be wondering just how long of a wait that translates to? Well, some fans were waiting for a chance to purchase for more than four hours. The reactions on Twitter range from shock to just indifference at the free-for-all on the ground.
Elsewhere, some Guests were surprised to hear the new safety protocols being beamed out at the front of the park in Florida. Main Street U.S.A. now has the company trying to encourage safety for all of the visitors on-hand. The safety message coming out of those loudspeakers was so prominent, you couldn’t help but pay attention:
worms for brains pic.twitter.com/5KoBR7Mfdk— must b luv (@jenvol_6) July 10, 2020
"For the health and safety of everyone, please wear a face covering, wash your hands often and thoroughly, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and maintain physical distancing. Thank you for your cooperation."
New Disney Parks executive Matt Simon is doing his best to minimize fear in previous statements about reopening.
"Everything we’re doing during this unprecedented time is in service of our guests, our cast members and our third-party operating participants, who will also be following these new guidelines in their locations," Simon explained. " We are constantly monitoring conditions and best practices, and we continue to learn every day from health and government authorities. As a result, our operational changes and safety measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to deliver all the Disney magic you know and love with safety, as always, our top priority."
Disney reminded Guests on their site, “Persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 14-day quarantine, or are under quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney World Resort Guests may be subject to additional screenings. Before you leave home, please check the temperatures of everyone in your party—including yourself—as an extra layer of precaution. If you need to reschedule your reservation, please call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY or (407) 934-7639. If you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member, please call Member Services at (800) 800-9800.”
Will you be heading to Disney World this weekend? Let us know in the comments!
Downtown Disney looking real wild
Downtown Disney should not have opened today. The videos show they weren’t prepared for it. Social distancing who? People crowding in stores just to make Money on eBay. Irresponsible. They were not organized. Close it back down.— Vicky 🏒🌻🌞 (@PrincessDuck) July 10, 2020
We all miss it, but...
I miss Disneyland as much as the next person but lol downtown Disney sucks. No way would I go anytime soon just for world of Disney and some Starbucks.— micole (@lmaomicole) July 10, 2020
All facts
C'mon folks, Anaheim is 2nd only to Santa Ana for COVID-19 infections in OC and singing a song with your cartoon animal friends will not protect you from the Rona. What are you doing cramming yourself into tight spaces with a bunch of strangers for World of Disney of all things!?— Charlatan Wonder (@CharlatanWonder) July 10, 2020
Kind of shocking
Crazy to see all those people at Downtown Disney just to go into The World of Disney store to buy new merch not even social distancing at all— Nacho (@_ignacio22) July 9, 2020
Actually, this is completely true
I don’t get why the World of Disney store was so packed. You guys know most of that stuff was still available for purchas online during the closure right?— Jae Eid ✨ (@lovechilde93) July 9, 2020
Might be time to pack it up
I think I’m done with the the Disney/Disney Parks community. Y’all really packing yourselves into World of Disney for an overpriced limited edition sweater when it’s 1000 degrees outside AND there’s a pandemic. Y’all are really dumb.— huntley haverstock | Black Lives Matter (@CantinaFey) July 9, 2020
Seen it all quarantine
Everybody at world of Disney acting like the merch is gonna run away... like what is worth spreading covid? This is my problem with people, as soon as you take them away from privileges they start acting like animals— 🦕unsmotable ︽✵︽ (@rudimentarypau) July 9, 2020
WELP
Of course the minute world of Disney opened people cane to scalp all the 65th anniversary merchandise. Adult Disney fans are really an embarrassing breed— billhaderfan1 (@alexwishington) July 9, 2020
Some fans aren't feeling it
Sorry but how is World of Disney essential— Madds (@sweetmadeline) July 10, 2020
Slightly suspicious
Imagine waiting hours hoping to scoop Splash Mountain merch at World of Disney today.. pic.twitter.com/mc2058xQ51— justin & amanda 👾 (@parlournerds) July 10, 2020
