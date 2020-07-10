Disney Fans React to World of Disney Reopening Rush

Disney fans were flocking to World of Disney this morning to get in on the fun at the park. While World of Disney is mostly shopping attractions, that hasn’t stopped guests from piling in for the big reopening. Things at the park start in earnest on Saturday, but the shopping got hopping on Thursday morning. One big attraction was the gift shop selling Splash Mountain memorabilia. With the attraction changing its themes to Princess and The Frog, some fans were in a rush to secure their march as it may now be a collectors item. You may be wondering just how long of a wait that translates to? Well, some fans were waiting for a chance to purchase for more than four hours. The reactions on Twitter range from shock to just indifference at the free-for-all on the ground.

Elsewhere, some Guests were surprised to hear the new safety protocols being beamed out at the front of the park in Florida. Main Street U.S.A. now has the company trying to encourage safety for all of the visitors on-hand. The safety message coming out of those loudspeakers was so prominent, you couldn’t help but pay attention:

"For the health and safety of everyone, please wear a face covering, wash your hands often and thoroughly, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and maintain physical distancing. Thank you for your cooperation."

New Disney Parks executive Matt Simon is doing his best to minimize fear in previous statements about reopening.

"Everything we’re doing during this unprecedented time is in service of our guests, our cast members and our third-party operating participants, who will also be following these new guidelines in their locations," Simon explained. " We are constantly monitoring conditions and best practices, and we continue to learn every day from health and government authorities. As a result, our operational changes and safety measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to deliver all the Disney magic you know and love with safety, as always, our top priority."

Disney reminded Guests on their site, “Persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 14-day quarantine, or are under quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney World Resort Guests may be subject to additional screenings. Before you leave home, please check the temperatures of everyone in your party—including yourself—as an extra layer of precaution. If you need to reschedule your reservation, please call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY or (407) 934-7639. If you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member, please call Member Services at (800) 800-9800.”

