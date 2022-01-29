Disneyland Celebrates Polka Dot Day With Minnie Mouse

Polka Dot Day is here and Disneyland is celebrating the occasion with Minnie Mouse. On Twitter, the parks’ official account tweeted about the celebrations going on at Disneyland Paris. When it comes to this specific patten, there’s probably no better fictional character to carry the banner. Ahead of the big day, Disney worked with fashion designer Stella McCartney to design a special look for the 30th Anniversary of the park. She delivered a fun royal and black polka dot pantsuit that cheekily inverted Minnie’s normal color scheme. There’s been a lot of fervor over that on social media, but the change is not in any way permanent. Now, with Polka Dot Day here, fans who visit the park get to see Minnie leave her mark on some of the most beloved attractions. Check out some of the images form the celebration down below.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse,” McCartney wrote in a statement to People before mentioning, “always had a special place in my heart. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With @DisneylandParis as her canvas, Minnie Mouse celebrated Polka Dot Day in style, painting the parks in her favorite pattern ❤️🌼 Learn more about how Minnie made her mark: https://t.co/D2RTwkfe92 pic.twitter.com/ECcvqbrsQB — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 29, 2022

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics,” McCartney continued. “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month, in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!”

Tyler Slater, the Public Relations Manager for Disney Parks, Experience & Products wrote, “In honor of National Polka Dot Day, the annual fan holiday honoring Minnie Mouse, @MinnieStyle is hosting virtual sessions – think of them as Minnie moments – on Instagram inspired by our favorite lifestyle muse! Led by talent who encompass her fashionable, fun and bold personality, this Minnie-inspired activation will kick off on Monday, Jan. 31st and end Friday, Feb. 4th, 2022.”

“Presented by @MinnieStyle, the event will showcase what it means to be ‘Positively Minnie’ through fun and uplifting programming that will leave participants feeling inspired,” Slater added. “Each day, get ready for inspiring guests who will co-host a series of 10-15 minute sessions on a variety of topics such as careers, friendship and body positivity for a retreat from your day. Audiences around the world can tune in on Instagram starting at 10 a.m. PT to join the conversation live. Daily replays will also be available on @MinnieStyle following each session!”

Who is your favorite Disney character? Let us know in the comments down below!