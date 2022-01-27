Minnie Mouse To Wear Pantsuit Instead Of Red Dress

Minnie Mouse is set to wear a pantsuit in honor of Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary. Social media is buzzing about Stella McCartney’s design for the iconic character. However, it should be noted, like most redesigns, this is for a special event and will immediately revert back to the classic design inside and outside of parks. That didn’t stop a ton of platforms from discussing the look of this navy blue business casual look from sun up until sun down. This is a bit of a pivot from the red and white polka dots that comprise her signature dress and bow. In fact, the pantsuit just kind of cleverly inverts that color scheme with navy and black polka dots. As stated above, Disneyland worked with the designer for the anniversary celebration and signed off on the very temporary changes. Check out what McCartney told People down below.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse,” McCartney wrote in a statement before adding, “always had a special place in my heart. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

https://twitter.com/DisneyParis_EN/status/1485927791895920644?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics,” McCartney added. “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month, in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!”

Public Relations Manager for Disney Parks, Experience & Products Tyler Slater said, “In honor of National Polka Dot Day, the annual fan holiday honoring Minnie Mouse, @MinnieStyle is hosting virtual sessions – think of them as Minnie moments – on Instagram inspired by our favorite lifestyle muse! Led by talent who encompass her fashionable, fun and bold personality, this Minnie-inspired activation will kick off on Monday, Jan. 31st and end Friday, Feb. 4th, 2022.”

“Presented by @MinnieStyle, the event will showcase what it means to be ‘Positively Minnie’ through fun and uplifting programming that will leave participants feeling inspired,” Slater added. “Each day, get ready for inspiring guests who will co-host a series of 10-15 minute sessions on a variety of topics such as careers, friendship and body positivity for a retreat from your day. Audiences around the world can tune in on Instagram starting at 10 a.m. PT to join the conversation live. Daily replays will also be available on @MinnieStyle following each session!”

