Disney Executives Greet Guests at Reopening of Disney Springs

Disney Springs is reopen and Disney Executives were ready and waiting to greet the guests. Both Chairman of Disney Parks Josh D’Amaro and newly crowned Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle were on-hand to say hi. They had masks on and some fans on social media were quick to grab pictures of the duo as they made their way to the shopping area to see everything that had changed. The Town Center was packed today as a bunch of Guests all had the same idea for the first day back. New signs are posted up around the area to inform people of the new procedures. Some people who read the announcements online were upset about having to wear masks on the property, but for now, those are the rules. Social distancing and a focus on sanitation are going to be around for at least the rest of this year.

Increased safety is a top priority during the staggered opening and Disney has tried to be as transparent as possible in their efforts. Temperature screenings are mandatory before entering the Disney Springs area. Face coverings are mandatory and there will be no exceptions. Parking is limited and the full range of entrances have been reduced to limit any mishaps. Physical distancing is in full effect as lines and barriers are clearly marked. Sanitization stations have increased with both handwashing locations and liquid sanitizer readily available.

We met the new president, Jeff Vahle. Nice guy. pic.twitter.com/bY2kH9fGxr — kelly maldonado (@NYGMickeyFan) May 20, 2020

CEO Bob Chapek recently told CNBC that the company is looking forward to getting things back up and running smoothly.

"We want to open up as soon as we can across the world, but we are going to do so in a responsible way," Chapek explained. "We want to get our cast back to work as soon as possible. I think it is a good sign that Disney Springs is going to open up in Orlando."

An official statement is recorded below:

“We have taken enhanced health and safety measures–for you, our other Guests, and Cast Members. You must follow all posted instructions while visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19

Let’s keep each other healthy and safe.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.