The Internet Reacts to Donald Trump’s Space Force Uniforms

As of December, the United States Space Force is officially a branch of the United States Armed Forces and now, the first uniforms for the military outfit have been unveiled. Featuring a woodland camo pattern with a patch on the chest reading “United States Space Force,” the image of the fatigues from the official Space Force Twitter account have drawn plenty of attention from the masses on Twitter.

Introduced by President Donald Trump, the United States Space Force Act describes the duties of the new branch include protecting the interests of the country in space, deterring aggression in, from, and to space, and conducting space operations. Shortly after the President first announced the outlandish idea, Netflix run with it and announced a new workplace comedy headed up by Steve Carrell.

Trump’s Space Force troops wearing camo in space is perhaps the strongest evidence yet that Idiocracy is a documentary https://t.co/WG1Yo7fAIb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2020

gonna sell my cool space camo design to the space force for a billion dollars pic.twitter.com/gi0gRpakyQ — Emperor Ovaltine (@KyleMaurer) January 18, 2020

With this woodland camo, the Space Force is ready to take the fight to the forest moon of Endor. https://t.co/seQKB00qhR — Bhangbhangduc (@bhangbhangducx) January 18, 2020

this is the only correct Space Force uniform pic.twitter.com/ICDLuiQ8aV — Venture Communist (@venturecommunis) January 18, 2020

The Space Force has already released updated uniforms: pic.twitter.com/rlXjGK9C3C — Inglorious Bat Turds 🕙 (@BatTurds) January 18, 2020

